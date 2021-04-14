APRIL 13 to APRIL 14
Paris Police Department
Zachary Christian Thompson, 18: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon, prohibited weapon.
Donny Mac Thomas, 52: Manufacture/delivery of a cobtrolled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Charles Wayne Canida, 62: Violation of parole.
Juquavious Juquay Savage, 19: Assault family/household members/impede breathing.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Camille Michaela Jimenez, 26: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Lindsey Cherry Goff, 43: Bench warrant/fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance, Schedule III/IV, motion to adjudicate guilt/fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance, Schedule III/IV.
