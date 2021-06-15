Reno City Council met at the City Hall to swear in councilors and appoint committee members. Mayor Bart Jetton and council members Stacey Nichols and Amanda Willows were re-elected to the council. The council also re-elected Joey McCarthy as Mayor Pro-Tem.
Council members were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Street Commission, EDC Committee, Park and Trail Committee and the Cemetery Committee.
Monthly bills, purchase orders, minutes, financial updates and the monthly activity departments were also approved.
The council approved the proposed location and design of the City of Reno logo on the new standpipe. The logo would be a variation from the current City of Reno logo, letters lined up vertically above each other. The council members suggested slight changes to the logo as well.
The council settled a dispute regarding a rezoning request to turn a residential lot into a multi-family dwelling. The rezoning would allow Kelly Millsap and husband to build duplexes on the property.
However, several members from the proposed neighborhood opposed the rezoning request, speaking in the public hearing. Many of the neighborhood residents claimed higher crime rates and lower property values could be the only outcomes of building there.
The request was ultimately denied by the council.
The council also nominated Dennis Risinger for the City of Reno’s monthly citizen recognition. The nomination comes after the EDC committee nominated Reno’s Radiator Shop as business of the month.
The council also made a committee to revise current building ordinances, but the idea faced hesitation from members and Jetton.
Jetton warned that fixating on building codes could create a toxic building environment, such as the one in Paris, he said. He said that in Paris, builders had given up coming to the city due to contradictory codes that changed depending on who was spoken to. He worried that paying too much attention to building codes would discourage builders from coming to the city.
He pointed to people such as Councilor James Dority’s brother, who ran a construction company before he left Paris following extensive building code regulations. Ultimately, the council agreed to create a committee to address the codes and determine what next steps should be.
The council also appointed city attorney David Hamilton as a mediator for any disputes arising from the Wifires Franchise Agreement. A new sign for Blackburn and Highway 82 was tabled until a preliminary design could be presented to the board.
Additionally, the city council or city attorney will attend the TML Newly Elected City Officials Conference in the upcoming months. The council also approved a quote from City Electric to replace an actuator for the amount of $8,586.10. No new actions were taken for the national health disaster regarding Covid-19, but council members agreed to leave it on the agenda so they could take action immediately if any new information became known.
