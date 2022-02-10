Lamar County native Le Andra Border Maughon is in the Republican primary race March 1 for Lamar County Clerk. She is challenging incumbent Ruth Sisson. Early voting begins Monday at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave., and ends Feb. 25.
“It’s time for the government to stop asking for more and doing less, and time for them to do more with less,” Maughon said about her core beliefs. “There are always ways to reduce expenses in any office, and one of my goals is to move the county clerk’s office in that direction by restructuring and extensive cross-training. Restructuring some of the processes within the system between the courtroom and the clerk’s office will reduce thousands of dollars that the taxpayers are currently absorbing.”
Maughon said there is always room for improvement.
“Striving daily to reach higher levels of security and customer service is always important,” she said. “Being accessible and available to the public is of the utmost importance to, and moving forward that will be one of my top priorities.”
During her career of almost 30 years in human resources, staffing and recruiting, Maughon said she has dealt with confidentiality, and her current position as intake coordinator with Visiting Angels requires confidentiality due to patients’ information falling under HIPAA guidelines.
“The most important duty of the county clerk is to accurately maintain, and with the utmost security, all of the court’s records and files,” she said.
A 1984 graduate of North Lamar High School, Maughon left Paris to take a job in 1993 and returned in 2013 with her husband, Brian Maughon, a supervisor at Campbell Soup Co. In her youth, she was active in the local horse show and rodeo circuit.
She currently is involved in volunteer community service as vice president of the Lamar County Humane Association, is a member of the Paris Optimist Club where she manages the Woodall Baseball Field concession stand and is a member of Paris Kiwanis Club. She serves on the Airport Advisory Board for the City of Paris.
“Serving our community has always been important to me, and I will continue to serve it in many capacities,” the candidate said.
For more information about the Maughon campaign, check our her Facebook page at facebook.com/leandrabordermaughon.
