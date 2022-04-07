As of early morning, the City of Paris remains clear of water contamination and is not under a boil water notice as a result of an early Wednesday morning water line break on 3rd SE Street between Center Street and Clement Road.
City staff took water samples after the break to ensure water quality,
“City staff is following protocol set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to include flushing the system and taking samples to ensure the water quality for our customers,” City Manager Grayson Path said Wednesday. “As per TCEQ standards, a boil water notice is not required, nor appropriate, for any of our citizens at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.