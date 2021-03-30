Buddy Baseball is stepping back up to the plate after a pandemic year break as the annual Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society program starts back up.
“I like how they pitch until everyone gets to hit at least once,” said Emma Brinkley, wearing an orange team Bombshell shirt and sweeping her blue hair behind her ear. “There is no points system, and everybody is treated equally.”
Special needs children played two games Saturday, one for older players and one for younger players, at Woodall Field. Brinkley played on the older players team, the Bombshells against the Heat, while at the pee-wee field, the Hotshots went against the Comets. The program pairs most — if not all — of the players with a buddy, who helps the player with whatever they need for the game, but not to play for them. Buddies help with everything from batting to catching to even being a distraction to prevent a meltdown, in order to help each player have fun on the field.
The focus is on getting players involved in the game, according to Billy Harris, the program director for the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society.
“Most of being a buddy is learned from actually participating,” he said.
Guidelines for being a buddy include things like “being a friend, cheerleader, coach, and helper, but — above all — you must be a protector. Be alert at all times to the location of the ball and the baserunners so you can do what is necessary to ensure the safety of your athlete,” Harris said.
Being a buddy is modeled around respect and acceptance of the players, helping them to participate to the best of their ability, state the guidelines given out to new buddies. Rules include being ready to protect the player in case of a batted or thrown ball if necessary, but the emphasis is on encouraging them to field the ball themselves. It also allows for stolen bases.
“In most cases, runners advance one base each time a batter hits the ball. Stolen bases are fun and allowed,” the guidelines state. “You may need to direct your athlete where to run or move in front of him or her and provide a target instead of pointing.”
And being able to participate is very important to the players. Out on the field with the older players, Justin McBrenty said he loves the program.
“I just like being out here with everybody,” McBrenty said. “I just love it.”
McBrenty was assisted by his brother, Trenton, on the field as his buddy. A lot of the buddies for players tend to come from family members, moms, dads or siblings.
Joey Drinnon kept watch over his big sister, Bobbi, at the Hotshots versus Comets game on Saturday. His sister isn’t very verbal, he said, but she has fun with the program.
“She has fun,” Joey said. “She runs. I help her and run the bases with her.”
Madeline Green, one of the Buddies in the program, said she heard about the program through the Key Club at school.
“We come out here, ready to play,” Green said.
Right now, the program has about 35 players but only 25 buddies, Harris said.
“Ideally, we would have a buddy for every single player, but some don’t really need one. As long as we have one for each of the players who need one, it works out,” he said. “Some family members specifically ask to be the buddies of their players. Otherwise, we occasionally have family members decide to be buddies the day of the game.”
They have even had players graduate the buddy baseball program, according to Krissy Crites, RRVDSS and REACH Center executive director.
Marcus Sanchez started out a player and now is a coach, she said. Crites remembers how excited Sanchez was when he hit the ball over the fence one time. It’s inspired Sanchez to coach and gave him the confidence to do so.
“This is his first year to coach, and we are so thrilled this program has given someone in the program the confidence to go on to coaching,” she said. “You can imagine the confidence and self-esteem it gives him.”
As a coach, Sanchez’s duties include encouraging players, coaching and “generally being a positive role model for players,” Harris said.
“It really meaningful for us that Marcus has taken such an active role,” he said. “We are incredibly proud of him.”
Buddy Baseball has been around since 2006, according to The Paris News archives, and has grown each year, Crites said.
The program is always looking for volunteers. For information, contact Harris at bharris@rrvdss.org or call the REACH Center at 903-783-1922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.