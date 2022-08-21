Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.