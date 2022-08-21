Mannequin Night returns Saturday, Oct. 15, after a two-year absence, and volunteers are needed, according to the event’s founder Dr. Jill D. Awtrey.
“People are really excited since there has been a two-year layoff due to the pandemic,” Awtrey said. “We are working to make it the best Mannequin Night ever.”
The theme for this year’s night of posing and scares is “Comics, Cartoons and Storybooks,” Awtrey said.
Several businesses have already made their selections as characters from “The Flintstones,” “Rapunzel,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Stranger Things,” Awtrey confirmed.
Roads downtown will close from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to allow for food trucks, live entertainment, a zombie walk, and a possible ghost walking tour that will begin downtown and will end at the Sam Bell Maxey House.
Awtrey said local cover band RhythmAddicts will headline this year’s festivities and hopes to find an opening band to perform.
To prevent what Awtrey calls “pose fatigue,” the live mannequins will pose for two-and-a-half hours from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Awtrey said the annual event is sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and the Paris Downtown Association.
Vaccinations are encouraged, but not required, for volunteers, Awtrey said.
