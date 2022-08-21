Mannequin Night 2019-20.jpg

Jack the Ripper poses in one of the antique shops in downtown for Mannequin Night on Saturday.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Mannequin Night returns Saturday, Oct. 15, after a two-year absence, and volunteers are needed, according to the event’s founder Dr. Jill D. Awtrey.

“People are really excited since there has been a two-year layoff due to the pandemic,” Awtrey said. “We are working to make it the best Mannequin Night ever.”

