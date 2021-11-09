More than 350 people paid tribute to veterans Sunday afternoon as the Red River Valley Veterans Museum hosted a Veterans Day program that saw seven men receive Quilts of Valor for service to the country.
Keynote speaker A.L. “Butch” Shipp III, of Mount Pleasant, defined what it means to be a veteran as he challenged veterans to share their stories with the younger generation.
“Long serving, battle scarred, seasoned, old-timers are familiar words used for veterans,” said Shipp, who served in the Navy during Vietnam and later as chaplain for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and as a church pastor and missionary. “My definition of a veteran is one who gave up his time, his family and often his job in order to serve and protect the great nation that the Lord has given us.
“The sacrifice you made, believe me, will never be forgotten,” Shipp said before challenging veterans to share their stories.
“As the young mature, they’ll be told about you and all of you have stories,” he said. “Let me encourage you to don’t be afraid to share with them even though some memories are bad memories. That’s OK. Let them know the sacrifices and let them know what all was going on to protect this nation.”
Dianah Zehetner, along with several members of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild and its Quilts of Valor group, presented seven local veterans with quilts, which she said make the statement that “someone cares” and are an “expression of gratitude meant to say ‘thank you’ and to comfort you.”
“We honor you for leaving all that you hold dear to serve your country whether in times of crisis or peace,” Zehetner said. “The quilt unequivocally says ‘thank you’ for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
The group presented quilts to recipients Norman Davis, Glen Books, Joe Mike Ross, Randolph Loehr, William Naples, Richard McIntire and Desmel “Big Boy” Rannals as program master of ceremonies Johnny Williams made introductions.
Davis joined the U.S. Air Force in 1945 and served as a weather observer, instrumental in advising when it was not safe for planes to fly, and Books served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era from 1951-55. Both men were instrumental in the construction and maintenance of the Lamar County Historical Museum, Williams said.
Ross was inducted into the Texas National Guard in 1955 and served in Germany, Korea and Vietnam, Williams said. He was discharged in June 1969 from the U.S. Army with a rank of staff sergeant. Loehr joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served three years with an assault helicopter company during Vietnam.
Retired Major William Naples spent 20 years in active duty as a U.S. Marine officer, retiring in August 2006, Williams said. He earned commendation medals in Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s and during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the early 2000s.
Having entered service in 1985, retired U.S Marine Sgt. Richard McIntire served 21 years with 40 deployments, six overseas with two combat tours in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he received several commendation medals. He can often be seen running on Highway 271 carrying an American flag, Williams said.
U.S. Navy veteran Desmel “Big Boy” Rannals, 99, served during World War II as a gunner on the USS Idaho, which received a commendation for more Kamikazes shot down during the Battle of Okinawa than any other ship, Williams said. Rannals was present in Tokyo Bay when Japan formally surrendered Sept. 2, 1945.
