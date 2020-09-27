This year’s Lamar County United Way campaign has raised $83,816 thus far, or 17% of its $500,000 goal, and fundraising will continue through October.
At a virtual meeting Friday, Executive Director Jenny Wilson applauded volunteers for their work and encouraged all to reach out to others to “Live United.”
“The number one reason people give is because they see their peers give, or are asked to give,” Wilson said. “The more people can see that we are involved in United Way, that we trust the United Way and that we see the impact it is making in our community, the more people around us will give. But, they have to be asked.”
Wilson noted the Business/Professional and Mail Contact divisions are leading the way with 50% of their goals reached for a total of $32,500 and $4,005, respectively. She said the Industry division led with the most money pledged, with $34,000, or 14%, of its $245,000 goal.
Jason Exum, with R.K. Hall, the first industry to complete its fundraising campaign, reported employees last year pledged $14,000. This year, employees pledged $17,000 and the company matched the amount for a total $34,000, which will be reflected in the next report.
“That’s how we grow our campaign,” Wilson said. “We are so appreciative.”
She acknowledged the many volunteers who are heading drives within the campaign.
“We are always dependent on our volunteers who run this campaign, and this year they are more important than ever,” Wilson said. “We could not do this without them.”
Volunteers serving on the campaign cabinet include Julia Trigg Crawford and Randy Tuttle, representing the city of Paris; Jane Adams representing Lamar County; Kandace Davidson with First Federal Community Bank; Cindy Ringwald at Liberty National; Greg Wilson at Lamar National, and Sara Booth at People’s Bank. Others are Jennifer Ray and Jerrika Liggons at Paris ISD; Angela Chadwick and Carla Coleman at North Lamar ISD; Lauren Teague and James Hall at Paris Regional Medical Center; Laurie Redus at Campbell Soup, Clint Cheatwood of Kimberly-Clark; Brenda Wells of Toyota of Paris; Jason Exum of RK Hall; Melissa Gordon and Robin Kennedy of HWH; Mihir Pankaj, a local hotelier; Trey Glascock at Turner Industries; Krissy Crites with United Way Partner Agencies; and Neta Painter, president of the UWLC Board of Directors.
The 22 agencies receiving funding in 2021 include: the American Red Cross, the Paris Metro, Boys Scouts Circle 10, the Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, the REACH Center, Downtown Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Imagination Library, The King’s Daughters, the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry, the Lamar County Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels, the New Hope Center, RSVP, The Salvation Army, SAFE-T Crisis Center, C.E.R.T., CASA for Kids, Early Childhood Intervention and Tailored Rides.
In addition to funding these partner agencies, the United Way also runs a rental assistance program, “United Home,” which gives utility assistance, provides free tax preparation, supports the Foster Parent Association, offers financial literacy classes and poverty simulations, has a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors and holds various drives and community events annually.
Donations can be made online at lamarcountyuw.org, or mailed to PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.
