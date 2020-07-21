“Our representatives represent the farmers. And the best way to do that, I think, is to be a farmer,” Joe Vrasic said.
Vrasic, a Republican, is running to become the next U.S. House representative to fill the spot left open by John Ratcliffe, who joined the Trump Administration as its director of National Intelligence. And growing up harvesting watermelons and cantaloupe in 110 degree weather, Vrasic knows what a day’s work is like in the Fourth Congressional District.
“We would do that good, hard work and it really teaches you a lot about the people up there, and the farmers themselves and how important it is to keep them working and profitable,” Vrasic said.
When he’s not growing garlic, zucchini or okra, Vrasic works in international freight and said it’s given him knowledge on international trade and policy, which he would bring back home to the fourth district to help ease trade barriers on farmers and the agricultural business.
“What I would like to do is open up more markets for the farmers and reduce the trade barriers (which) are a huge factor in preventing them from earning enough money,” Vrasic said. “Just the farmers’ oil costs, all the input costs to their crops — the expenses are so high and then the prices that they get in return are so low that they sometimes have a hard time making it.”
In addition to low agricultural profits, Vrasic said what compounds economic issues in the district is the loss of larger manufacturing jobs that hundreds of Texans relied on. Mentioning layoffs at the Caterpillar plant in Denison and the planned closing of the Texas Instruments factory in Sherman, Vrasic said the fourth district needs a representative who will fight to keep jobs in the area.
“When I’m elected, I will be on the telephone every day. That’ll be my primary job is talking to businesses in our district, and making sure that they are happy that they’re going to stay,” Vrasic said. “And then (I’ll be talking to) businesses all around the country to encourage them… to come to our district to help out and move their plants or their business here. I want them to consider our area to become home.”
Vrasic describes himself as a strong Christian conservative and backs President Donald Trump on many of his policies, including building a wall on the southern border, opposing mail-in voting and stopping the “defund the police” movement. He is pro-life and in favor of more children and families attending church to foster communities.
“I support President Trump’s agenda and I think that what he’s doing (on the southern border) is great,” Vrasic said. “I wish we could build a wall faster, but he will get it done. I back him 100% on that.”
As a lifelong resident of the Fourth District, Vrasic said he has a better understanding than other candidates of what it’s like to live in the rural parts of Northeast Texas and is confident that his experience will inform the work he does for his constituents. He added that, for him, this job won’t be about the money he can make or notoriety, pledging to donate a portion of his salary back to organizations in the district like PTAs or economic development boards.
“I hate to see our congressmen eating at five star restaurants (or) wearing Rolex watches all the time,” Vrasic said. “And then we’ve got people in our district that have never stepped foot in a five star restaurant. They have no idea what it’s like. And I think that there’s a disconnect there. I think it’s so important for our representatives to be like our people and to live with our people and not just be out of touch ... It seems like they’re just helping themselves … That’s why I would donate two thirds of my salary to help the community.”
Congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about Vrasic can be found at joevrasicforcongress.com.
