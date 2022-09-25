LPGA Hall of Famer and golfing legend Kathy Whitworth was almost as excited congratulating Gurleen Kaur on winning the Paris Championship as Kaur was for winning her first Women’s All Pro Tour event.

Kaur capped the three-day WAPT event with a final round of 67 to win the $5,000 first prize in only her second tour event. Her winning three-round total was 201 at the Paris Golf and Country Club.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

