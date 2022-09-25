LPGA Hall of Famer and golfing legend Kathy Whitworth was almost as excited congratulating Gurleen Kaur on winning the Paris Championship as Kaur was for winning her first Women’s All Pro Tour event.
Kaur capped the three-day WAPT event with a final round of 67 to win the $5,000 first prize in only her second tour event. Her winning three-round total was 201 at the Paris Golf and Country Club.
“I finished three under today,” Kaur said of her final round. “I was striking the ball real well.”
“I finished well,” she said of her final round that included five birdies.
She added that the hole-in-one she got on the first day of the tournament didn’t hurt, either.
Kaur pulled even with first round leader Hannah Arnold on day two of the event. Arnold ended in a tie for second with a three-day total of 203.
Alice Duan also fired a three-day total of 203, shooting a 67 on day three.
“She has a bright future,” Whitworth said during the check and trophy presentation. “It is fun to watch good players.”
Whitworth, who got involved with the Paris tournament through her friendship with Pine Ridge Golf Course owner Cathy Harbin, praised the event and the organization.
“It has been great getting to meet all these young players and this gives them a chance to play against really good players.” Whitworth said. “This is how they learn. How they learn to stand up to pressure.”
“Golf has so many pluses,” Whitworth said. “This gives them a chance to hone competitive skills. That is why I am happy about this tournament. It gives them a place to play. It’s an opportunity and it is up to them to do what they can with it.”
Kuar, and many of the other players, are hoping to one day join the Ladies Professional Golf Tour, that Whitworth was dominant in for so many years with 88 tournaments, more than any other professional golfer.
One Monday, Kaur is playing at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony in a qualifying round for the Ascendant LPGA.
Kaur, who played golf at Baylor University, said her dad introduced her to the game and emphasized that a spot of the LPGA is definitely a goal.
As far as the Paris Championship course goes, Kaur was satisfied with the condition.
“The golf course is in really nice shape,” she said. “I really liked hole 9. It has a nice tee shot.”
But those trees around hole 18 made that one her least favorite, she said.
The local coordinator for the tournament was Lori Napier and she was happy with the turn of events.
“It is going really well. We have a good amount of volunteers,” she said before the end of the third day of the tournament.
“I want to, of course, thank our sponsors and we hope to grow the support every year,” Napier said.
The event benefited CitySquare and Executive Director Derald Bulls was on hand for the finale.
“CitySquare is grateful to have been selected as a beneficiary of the Women’s All Pro Tour event at the Paris Golf and Country Club this week. It has been our pleasure to have the opportunity to get to meet many of the young ladies who are participating in this wonderful event. We wish each of them continued success in their efforts,” Bulls said. “We are grateful to the tournament organizers for selecting CitySquare to partner with them on this event. Several of our board members and staff have had the opportunity to watch these young ladies play and interact with them. It was a great event.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
