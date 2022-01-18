The 2022 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Lamar County on Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Paris and Lamar County Emergency Management. Registration for this online class can be found at: weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class.
This class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This class is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” said Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
For information on severe weather, visit weather.gov/fortworth, or find us on Facebook facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth and on Twitter @NWSFortWorth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.