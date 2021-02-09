The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department is looking to the Lamar County Community for support in a different way this year. Instead of the department’s annual Chili Supper, which brings in about $30,000 each year, public information officer Randi Johnson said the VFD is taking its fundraiser online and asking for donations through a GoFundMe campaign and an account at First Federal Community Bank.
“With Covid and everything, we wanted to keep everyone safe, and it was just not a good idea to bring people together,” Johnson said. “So we had to think of alternative ways.”
Johnson said interested donors can visit the Powderly VFD Facebook page for a link to the online fundraiser or go to First Federal and ask to donate to the Powderly VFD Fundraiser Account. Even with the two new avenues for donations, Johnson said this is uncharted territory for the VFD that’s used to bringing the community together for a night of festive fundraising, but that the adaptation was necessary in order to keep the organization that provides vital services to Lamar County operable.
“This is a whole new ballpark for us,” Johnson said. “We’ve never done this before. And we're hoping that over the next few months with that GoFundMe and with a bank account, we'll get some kind of funding to give us a safety net and keep things going throughout the year because we're a nonprofit and without contributions from the community and fundraising, we wouldn't be able to do what we do and do it well.”
Volunteer fire departments, like Powderly, respond to fires and vehicle accidents, provide medical assistance and just about everything in between, and Chief Robert Bussell said without the Chili Supper, the department needs support from the community more than ever. He said people may not realize that just outfitting one firefighter with correct protective gear can cost thousands of dollars, not to mention the costs that come with maintaining fire engines and equipment.
Bussell said he wants donors to understand that because the department is a nonprofit organization, all of the funds go directly into supporting the services they provide and firefighters don’t walk away with any money in their pockets.
“By definition, a volunteer firefighter does not get paid anything,” Bussell said. “He is solely donating his time, risking his life for no pay.”
Johnson added that without the services the VFDs in Lamar County provide, residents in more rural areas could be left in dangerous situations. Safety comes down to having enough funding to keep the department up to date and operable.
“I mean, if we can't get the truck to go out of the station, then we can't respond to a call,” she said. “And we don't want that because a lot of people rely on us, because we're such a rural community.”
She said she’s hopeful that even with the annual in-person fundraiser canceled, the department will still be able to keep their staff ready to respond to any incident, but that there’s no telling what the future could hold.
“We've been very budget savvy, and you know, we're comfortable right now in our budget, so we're OK for now,” Johnson said. “But you don't know what 2022 could look like.”
For those who want to support their local VFD year round, Bussell encouraged Lamar County residents to enroll in a program through the Lamar County Water Supply, which adds $3.75 a month to each water bill which then goes directly to the VFD in that area.
“You know, $3.75 is not much for a household, for a homeowner, but it really means a lot to us,” he said.
To get information or to enroll in the VFD water program, call the Lamar County Water Supply at 903-785-5586.
