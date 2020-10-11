Local recording artist Westley Martin said with his new studio, 3’S UP Studios, he wanted to “do things the right way.”
“It’s pretty much a one-stop shop for everything,” Martin said. “It’s mainly going to be about music and photography.”
Martin, who dropped a new album in August under his W3sst persona, said the new studio would include photography like head shots and album cover shoots, recording sessions and even teaching instruments like piano and drums.
“God has really blessed me these past few months,” Martin said. “This is four times the size of my old building.”
The old studio closed after his sound engineer, Mekel Williams — often called “Big A,” died, and then the pandemic.
“It was at 15 W. Provine,” Martin said. “We were there for a little under a year and then Covid hit.”
Right now, the studio is being organized, equipment is rolling in and teachers are being hired. Yes, teachers. Martin said he’s hiring some local teachers to provide music lessons in his studio, including piano, drum and saxophone lessons. Tony Boss, who teaches music at Justiss Elementary School, and Matthew Burwell, who is also known as Matt Legacy, will teach piano. Legacy, besides teaching, has also been hired as head sound engineer.
“He’s going to be like our LeBron James. He can do anything,” Martin said.
The new studio will also be something of a family affair. Roger Martin, Westley’s dad, who teaches at Paris Junior High School, will teach courses on being a disc jockey.
On the other side of it, the studio will provide headshots, studio photoshoots and even holiday mini-shoots, which Martin said he himself will do.
“I’ll also teach videography, photography and video and editing classes,” he said.
The old studio on Provine focused mainly on R&B sounds, he said, but this new studio was more inclusive.
“We want to reach a different demographic,” Martin said. “We’re going for the whole community.”
He is working on another album already.
“I’m working on a new project. It’s going to be Christmas/gospel,” Martin said. “I’m going to finish it down with a family song with me and my dad.”
He recently wrapped up another song in honor of the Fannin County resident Jonathan Price, a Wolfe City resident who died recently. Wolfe City Officer Shaun Lucas was charged with the death of price, with a Hunt County affidavit stating Lucas shot Price four times. The case has gained attention nationwide through several media channels.
The money raised from sales of the single, titled “Justice for Jonathan,” will go to help Price’s family, Martin said.
The studio will have a soft opening date soon, he added, but he was waiting on some equipment to come in first. The grand opening will be Dec. 2, Martin said.
