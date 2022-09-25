As science moves forward, specific trends let us glimpse the future.
Artificial intelligence is getting better and faster at locking down protein structures.
Deep-learning algorithms like AlphaFold2 and RoseTTAFold can accurately predict the shape of a protein from just the sequence of amino acids. This technology alone has the power to alter all of the biological sciences, especially medical and pharmaceutical sciences.
The other giant leap forward is our increasingly accurate ability to engineer proteins, DNA and RNA to create new drugs and treatments for many disorders.
The power of artificial intelligence and genetic/protein engineering is already revolutionizing many fields of biology.
This week I wanted to cover some positive news from two clinical trials that had very shocking results. It is not every day that even a small clinical trial reports 100% success, but that is what occurred in both of these.
The first involves using an engineered protein known as a humanized monoclonal antibody. In this Memorial Sloan Kettering trial, 18 patients with a specific type of rectal cancer were given dostarlimab. All 18 underwent complete remission without other therapies such as radiation or chemotherapy, which was a first in medicine.
Dostarlimab works by binding very specifically to programmed death receptors or PD-1 receptors. This binding blocks other molecules, called PD-1 ligands, from binding. Cancer cells make many PD-1 ligands, stimulating the PD-1 receptors on T-cells.
This shuts down the action of the T-cells and causes them to stop dividing and making their cytokines. In short, if the PD-1 receptors of our T-cell bind to the PD-1 ligands, it reduces their activity, and they cannot kill the cancer cells as they usually would.
Cancer has some nasty little tricks for evading our immune system, and this is just one of them. Since dostarlimab binds so well to PD-1 receptors, it prevents these PD-1 ligands from binding and takes the brakes off your natural immune system.
This allows your T-cells to get after it and attack cancer. Google the article “Rectal Cancer Disappears After Experimental Use of Immunotherapy” to read more about this discovery.
Another shocker comes from an article recently published in the journal Nature Medicine. The title is “Anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy for refractory systemic lupus erythematosus,” if you want to look it up. In this trial, five patients have seen their lupus go into complete remission after getting a therapy that involves genetically engineering T-cells to attack certain other cells in your body. CAR T-cell therapy has already won the Nobel Prize for its success in treating blood cancers, and a fellow Texan, Dr. Jim Allison, from UT MD Anderson, is the one who won it.
Typically, CAR T-cells are engineered to attack cancer, but in this case, the culprit is your immune system.
For those with lupus, faulty B-cells that carry a specific surface protein called CD-19 make antibodies that bind to our healthy cells causing the immune system to attack us.
In CAR T-cell therapy, a patient’s T-cells are removed and genetically programmed in the lab to attack the rogue B-cells causing the problem.
The modified T-cells are then infused back into the patient, and if all goes well, they kill the faculty B-cells carrying the CD 19 protein they were designed to kill.
This might be a small trial of only five people, but 100% remission is still impressive and gives hope to others suffering from lupus.
Engineering our T-cells to attack our faulty B-cells is simply outstanding.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.