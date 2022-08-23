Lamar County Commissioners are to meet in a special session at 9:45 a.m. Thursday to receive an update on county participation in a cybersecurity training course offered by the Texas Association of Counties and required by the state.
On March 28, the court approved for all elected officials, department heads and employees who have access to a local government computer system or database to take the mandatory training by Aug. 22 and for the county to issue a report to the state by the end of the day on Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.