The Fourth Annual Live United Way 5k Run/Walk at Pine Ridge Golf Course will be April 30 at Pine Ridge Golf Course, 5615 Pine Mill Road in Paris,
The fee for the event is $25 for early registration and $35 for the day of registration,
All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Lamar County
Get there around 7:30 a.m. to register for the run that begins around 8 a.m.
To register for the run/walk go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-live-united-5k-walkrun-tickets-239502106247.
For more information call Jenny Wilson at 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.