At least two individuals were injured and taken to Paris Regional Medical Center Saturday morning following a three-car pile up at East Loop and Collegiate before Paris Harley Davidson. One of those injured was thirty-four weeks pregnant, a friend of the woman said.
Police officers and EMS flooded the scene, backing up traffic as they attempted to clear the accident. Two of the three vehicles were badly damaged and one seemed only nicked.
“I ran into the car in front of me. They ran into the car in front of them,” one of the drivers said.
After loading the injured into the EMS trucks, the vehicles drove away without sirens. The damaged vehicles were towed and individuals driven home in police vehicles.
