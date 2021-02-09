James O’Bryan has thrown his hat into the ring for the District 4 spot on Paris City Council currently held by Mayor Steve Clifford, who is term limited, Paris City Clerk reports.
O’Bryan, a veterinarian and former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, joins hotelier Mihir Pankaj, a member of the Paris Economic Development Corp and Paris ISD trustee, on the ballot for the May 1 election.
Interested persons have until Feb. 12 to apply for a place on ballots for school trustees and municipal councils.
