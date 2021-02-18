Providing the best emergency services all comes down to collaboration, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said, and Homeland Security Grants the county has applied there will help law enforcement get there.
Blount and his team recently applied for seven grants through the Department of Homeland Security for everything from haz-mat response equipment to drones for the sheriff’s office. He said, if the grants go through, they will help regional emergency responders better serve the people of Northeast Texas.
“We’re applying for equipment that will benefit not only the residents and the citizens of Lamar County, but it also benefits the surrounding areas,” Blount said, giving an example of the haz-mat response team for the City of Paris, which serves several counties in the area.
The county applies for the grants every year, and while Blount said it’s not likely he will get all of them, he applied for as many as he could in order to bolster what he calls the “toolbox” for emergency responders in the Lamar County area.
“Our ultimate goal is to take care of our citizens and take care of our surrounding areas and do what’s best for the community,” Blount said. “And this is just a tool to go in that toolbox that helps us be prepared for any type of event that comes up and provide the best service possible for the citizens.”
Blount said there’s often coordination between nearby counties in the event of a disaster, using the recent winter storm as an example, and said that because of that open dialogue if he secured the equipment it could be used to help teams all around Lamar County.
Should the county get the drone for the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Scott Cass and Blount said it would become a “shareable asset” they could loan out to regional law enforcement if needed.
“We’d use it here at the sheriff’s office, but it will also be a shareable asset to assist other agencies, and we’ll use it for wanted persons, use it for missing persons, criminal investigations, search and rescue … So hopefully, if we do get it, this will be a good thing,” Cass said.
Blount added that for expensive equipment like a drone, grants make it possible for emergency services agencies with limited budgets to acquire items they might not be able to afford.
“It’s a good way for rural areas like Paris, and some of these other rural areas, to get equipment that they normally wouldn’t be able to get under budget,” Blount said.
At the end of the day, Blount said, the grants are about trying to ensure the safety of all residents in Northeast Texas by providing responders with top-of-the-line equipment and supplies and allowing agencies to work together for the best outcome.
“Emergency services is a team,” Blount said. “I try to preach that a lot. Nobody does anything by themselves.”
Blount said he should know whether the county received the grants by summertime.
