RENO – The Parks and Trail Committee has plans for a public hearing concerning applying for a Parks and Wildlife grant to be used for park improvements that would include a playground for children of all ages and ability levels at 6 p.m., Tuesday in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
On the same evening, the committee will hold workshop sessions to discuss the upcoming 2022 Summer Celebration and Christmas in the Park.
