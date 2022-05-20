Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.