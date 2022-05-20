A shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St. in Paris left its victim in critical condition Thursday morning. The perpetrator fled the scene after shooting his victim multiple times, Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said. The current suspect, who remains at large, is a 15-year-old Black male, 5’11’’ and approximately 200 pounds.
After multiple phone calls to the Police Department, the 18-year-old victim was found lying in the roadway and was taken to receive medical attention. He remains in critical condition.
“We also want to reassure the public that there is no danger to others, as this incident was isolated to those involved,” Salter said.
Because he is a juvenile, the suspect’s name can not yet be released. Once and if his name can be released, a public bulletin will be issued to local media to help detectives find the suspect.
