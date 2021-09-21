The Lamar County Grand Jury returned 17 indictments in September, ranging from drug violation to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Those indicted include the following:
Robert James Anderson, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Howard Paul Browner, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Corey Wayne Hart, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Natashia Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Scotty Lee Holley, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Monty Lee Johnston, evading arrest with vehicle, habitual offender.
Daniel Michael King, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Trevor Wyatt McDonald, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Christina Seymour, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Pamela Easton Shaffer, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense.
David Lee Simpson, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Chadwich Smith Jr. possession of controlled substance, 4 to 200 grams, repeat offender.
Robert Zachary Staudt, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams, repeat offender.
Billy Joe Sugg Jr. possession of controlled substance 2 to 200 grams, habitual offender.
Dalton Dwayne Toney, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Daniel Dakota Walker, possession with intent to deliver, 1 to 4 grams.
Jarrick Dalton Watkins, theft less than $2,500 with priors.
