Signal lights will be turned off Nov. 15 and replaced by stop signs around the downtown plaza for a traffic study as a result of action earlier this week by Paris City Council. The decision came during a meeting that saw the council amend the city’s fence ordinance and approve a unified marketing program with the Lamar Chamber of Commerce and Paris Economic Development Corp.
The traffic study, which comes at the recommendation of the Paris Traffic Commission, Paris Main Street and the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District, is a move toward the implementation of the Toole Design Group plan adopted in 2018 with an ultimate goal of reverting to two way traffic around the square.
Plans are in place for a comprehensive publicity campaign to make the public aware of the study and its effect not only on downtown traffic flow but also the vehicle load on other downtown streets that may be affected by the change, according to information presented by Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack.
“We are working with a group of students from Texas A&M University-Commerce to develop a marketing plan, and we’re talking about doing some surveying of the traffic counts and the speeds rates through downtown,” Mack said.
Concerns about the city’s fence ordinance and its inconsistent enforcement came to light in April when property owner Randy Hider registered a complaint about a red-tag stop order on a $7,000 cedar fence in back of his new residence in the 1100 block of South Church Street because support posts were visible from a side street.
At a subsequent meeting, council ordered the stop order canceled and instructed staff to take a permit requirement for fences 7 feet and under out of the city’s fence ordinance. Councilors also directed Mack to return with an amended ordinance to permit property owners to decide which way a fence faces except for one that directly faces a street, in which case the decorative side must face the street. As a result of the amended ordinance approved Monday, only fences above 7 feet in height will require a permit along with fences with a mechanized gate that opens and closes.
City Manager Grayson Path extolled the benefits of a unified marketing plan with the Chamber and Paris Economic Development Corp. before councilors unanimously approved the issuance of a request for proposals for professional services to create the plan.
“We have seen in our own experiences in separate communities that when developers come to town and see similar messaging (on business cards, logos, etc.) that tells everyone that we’re on the same page and we’re working in the same direction,” he said.
In other action, the council approved the sale of property donated to the city at 301 Bonham St., entered into a contract with Tracy Pounders of Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett law firm for the collection of delinquent taxes and approved the purchase of a $560,000 backup generator for the Pat Mayse Intake Facility using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other actions included the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to County Waste Collections and the approval of change of zoning requests at 1905 E. Price St. and in the Stoneridge Estates Addition north of FM 195.
