A high Covid-19 hospitalization coupled with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 32 has forced bars in Lamar County to close, but most have already found a workaround from the last time there was a shutdown — they’ve become restaurants.
Time Flies bartender Jed Russell said as of last month, the downtown bar now has it’s food license.
“Currently, we are now considered a restaurant,” he said.
2020 was “a unique time” for the now-restaurant, but they’ve managed, he said.
“It’s actually been going really well,” Russell said, adding they had a lot of people around for the holidays. “Around January and February, it typically drops off (in the bar industry).”
Local bars are switching to food to keep their doors open as Lamar County — and all of Trauma Service Area F, which also includes Titus, Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Morris and Red River counties — enters a more restrictive mode to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
Time Flies has expanded its menu to include a new specialty, oysters on the half shell. The restaurant also sells burgers, barbecue, wraps and steaks on Friday nights, he said.
Representatives from Buffalo Joe’s, a local bar that also has its own restaurant license now, declined to be interviewed.
In order for a bar to classify itself as a restaurant, more than 50% of its sales must come from food and/or merchandise, according to state law. But for some local bars, that’s not really an option at this point.
The Elks Lodge on 36th Street Northeast will have to close its doors for the time being.
“It’s pretty upsetting to us,” member Aimee Boykin said, “but we’re optimistic we’ll be able to open soon. We would prefer the community to stay safe.”
Once the vaccine is in wide distribution and the hospital numbers go down, things can get moving again, but the garage sale held back in October really helped the Elks keep afloat, she said.
“It provided the lodge with two months worth of funds for bills,” Boykin said. “It was all due to the extensive outpouring of support from the community.”
People were still bringing items to be sold right up to and during the day of the sale, she added.
“We had tons and tons of stuff,” Boykin said. “The generosity of everybody was unbelievable. We had no idea people would come together like they did.
“It was overwhelming and absolutely amazing. We were truly, truly blessed.”
The Elks rented out their kitchen space to Catering of Paris last year, and that has kept them from opening their own kitchen for a restaurant licensing workaround, Boykin said in a previous interview, but between the lodge calling for late dues to be paid and the garage sale, they will be able to float along for a while.
“We hate this, but we want to keep our community safe, and we’ll abide by all of the regulations,” Boykin said.
