An indictment against a Paris police officer is one of 40 true bills handed down by the Lamar County Grand Jury on Thursday, according to information released by District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Leonardo Mareno Garcia, 35, of Honey Grove, is charged with child abuse by neglect or false report, a third degree felony. Arrested May 10, he was released the same day on bonds totalling $6,750. Garcia also faces misdemeanor charges to include breach of computer security; theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750; criminal mischief, more than $750 but less than $2,500, and two counts of violation of protective order, according to Lamar County Jail records.
Other May grand jury indictments include charges ranging from possession of illegal drugs to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a family violence case, credit card abuse of the elderly and failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
Those indicted include the following:
Brandon Demond Barry, two indictments, felon in possession of firearm and delivery of controlled substance 4 to 200 grams.
Mary Beth Brown, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Shondell Abagayle Cogbill, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Tommy Lee Davis, evading arrest with vehicle.
Clay Cole Davoust, felon in possession of firearm.
James Everett Dickey, count one, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; count two, violation of protective order and count three, obstruction/retaliation.
Tanner Keith Dudley, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Brandy Wayne Flowers, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Timothy Lee Gardner, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Xavier Desjuan Hall, two counts, felon in possession of firearm.
Derwin Louis Hardison, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Juston Keith Hartgroves, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Russell Guy Holland, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Roy Dennis Lee Jr. fraudulent
use/possession of identification information, 10 to 50 items, habitual offender.
Blake Darcole Lindsey Sr. endangerment of child by criminal negligence, repeat offender
Cody Luas Martinez, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Aaron Javon McGee, four counts to include burglary of building; unauthorized use of motor vehicle; evading arrest with vehicle, habitual offender, and possession of controlled substance 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender.
Jeffery Gerod Mondy, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Mallori Lee Moss, two counts credit card abuse of elderly, repeat offender.
Brittany Denise Patterson, possession of marijuana 5 to 50 pounds in drug free zone.
Justin Lynn Peek, evading arrest with vehicle/deadly weapon.
DeJanae Unique Pinkney, evading arrest with vehicle/deadly weapon.
Phillip Aaron Pullins, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Fredricus Reed, three counts, possession with intent to deliver 4 to 200 grams in drug free zone, repeat offender; possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds in drug free zone, repeat offender, and felon in possession of firearm.
Bobby Charles Richards, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense, habitual offender.
Tiffany Robinson, unauthorized use motor vehicle, two counts.
Jamar Jaray Rose, evading arrest with vehicle/deadly weapon; unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Leondra Salary, evading arrest with vehicle/deadly weapon.
Juquavious Ju’Quay Savage, assault by impeding breath or circulation.
Matthew Eugene Smith, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Curtis Lee Thompson, assault with prior conviction, repeat offender.
Zachary Christian Thompson, prohibited weapon.
Michael Roy Walker, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual, habitual offender.
Edward Delaney Waymire, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Katy Marie Westbrook, endangerment of child by criminal negligence, repeat offender.
Howard Lee Williams, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Shane Austen Williams II, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Michael David York, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.