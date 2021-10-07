Congregants have been gathering in Ramseur Baptist Church sharing their faith one with the other for the past 100 years.
That milestone was recognized and praised in the church at a celebratory service Sept. 26 when the leaders and the faithful recalled the years of sermons and good works that have carried the church forward from its beginning as a mission of First Baptist Church to its present home on Lamar Avenue.
“It comes down to a commitment of people of faith that spans generations,” Pastor John M. Brown said of the long life of his church. “It is the commitment of members and their love for one another, and their care for the community.”
Betty Armstrong Toland is one of those members, he said.
“Her grandparents were founding members of the church,” Brown said.
According to church history, 1921 is the year it officially separated from First Baptist and was chartered as a Baptist church on its own.
Toland’s grandparents were part of that charter.
“We lived out in the country and then moved to town when I was 5,” Toland said in a phone interview of her early days in the 1940s as a churchgoer.
She has never left the membership.
“I guess it is just my faith. I never felt the need to leave my heritage and all,” she said. “I was always fulfilled and sanctified there.”
Toland was recognized at the special Sunday celebration along with Don Morton, who has been the associate pastor since 2005.
“We had a big surprise for him,” Brown said.
Morton, who before his appointment as associate pastor, was a missionary out of the church to England and Canada, Brown said.
“We wanted to honor his 46 years in the ministry,” Brown said. “We surprised him with a video about him and his wife’s missionary work.”
The special day was made more special by visits from past staffers, and by Victory Baptist Church’s pastor and some members.
“We were honored by Victory Baptist Church. They had their service early on Sept. 26 so they could come join us here at 10:30,” Brown said. “Pastor Curtis Blake gave the opening prayer.
“Then one of my predecessors, Bryon Howard, delivered the keynote message,” he said. “He gave a message encouraging the congregation to remember the past faith of those before us and to continue on that same path.”
The memory of the church’s namesake, Fannie Ramseur, was also shared at the service. Ramseur was a longtime Sunday School teacher and a benefactor of the church’s foreign mission programs.
The state, too, recognized the church’s anniversary. There are proclamations from the Legislature and the governor congratulating the church on the special occasion.
The church also received a flag that flew over the state Capitol. Those items will be displayed in Elsom Hall in the church at some point, Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.