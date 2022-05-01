COOPER LAKE STATE PARK – Buffalo Soldiers were roaming here Friday and Saturday. Well, not the real Buffalo Soldiers who helped the United States grow with its westward expansion as they are now part of the country’s history.
But in their place to tell their stories of life on the plains in the years following the Civil War and up until the end of the Indian Wars in the 1890s, were history interpreters from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“We just try to tell the whole story of Texas with the Native Americans, the Blacks, whites, Asians and Hispanics. They were all out here building what we call Texas today,” said living history interpreter Ricky Dolifka. “Everybody had sweat equity then, just like everybody does today.”
Buffalo Soldiers were the first career soldiers that were African Americans, the interpreters said. After the Civil War when the Blacks in the military, those that volunteered, proved they could fight and be effective soldiers, Congress reorganized the military to allow Blacks to be professional soldiers, Dolifka said.
“The Buffalo Soldiers came to Texas and to the West to fight the Indians,” he said.
They were in the 9th Cavalry and 41st Infantry, and the lore goes that the Indians called them Buffalo Soldiers because their color, hair texture and fierceness reminded them of the buffaloes.
“We are bridging the gap between the past and present, showing some of the things the Buffalo Soldiers and civilians used for survival and to provide comfort while traveling the frontier,” said Luis Padilla, who is the program supervisor for the Buffalo Soldier Heritage and Outreach with the State Parks Division.
He told visitors to his encampment where he portrayed a private in the US Army that he made $13 a month, but the military provided his room, board and uniforms.
He showed them the cards, dominos and checkers that people back in the 19th century would have used to entertain themselves.
Dolifka explained to visitors that the necessities the Buffalo Soldiers used at their campsites are the same things that campers today need.
Water is something everyone needs, so Dolifka showed visitors a canteen that the soldiers would have used compared to water bottles people today can buy in stores.
“In modern day you can get a jug of water at the store or go to a water fountain, and most of that water comes from a lake,” he said. “There were no lakes back in the soldiers’ days, so they went to a spring, a creek, a pond and the river. They didn’t know if the water was any good. Dysentery killed a lot of soldiers.”
Dolifka, who has been with the program for eight and a half years, said he has always had an interest in history.
Padilla had a different route to the start of his current 16-year career with the program.
“I was more into science and athletics rather than history,” he said. “I just fell into it.”
But it has been a leap of learning that has been rewarding for Padilla.
“The story of the Black Soldiers was fascinating,” he said of the information he first learned when he was 26-years-old.
“I am the true definition of it is never too late to continue learning,” he said. “This allows continuous learning and to experience others’ cultures. That is what makes our story so diverse. We all helped each other.
The interpreters go all around the state sharing the stories of the Black Soldiers, they said.
“Community events, anywhere we can share the story of the Buffalo Soldier is where you can find us,” Padilla said.
Interested persons who missed the program Friday and Saturday at Cooper Lake State Park, can follow the Buffalo Soldiers on Facebook at Buffalo Soldiers Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife or TexasStateParks, org/BuffaloSoldiers.
Steve Killian, the Cooper Lake State Park complex superintendent, said the special program was part of the state’s plan to offer educational and recreational opportunities for Texans,
While the Buffalo Soldier visit to the park was a big event, Cooper Lake holds weekly events at both the Doctors Creek Unit in Delta County and the South Sulphur Unit in Hopkins County.
Saturday at Doctors Creek there will be a Skins and Skulls program that begins at 10 a.m. in the Pelican Point Pavilion to get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles that live in the park.
