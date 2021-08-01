BONHAM — The newly impaneled Fannin County Grand Jury returned 12 indictments during its first session July 22. After an initial session and brief instructions, 14 cases were presented, Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser said. One of the cases was passed for further information while one case was no billed, he said.
To date this year, there have been 206 cases charged in Fannin County.
Glaser reminds the public that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. All of those charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The following people were indicted for the criminal offense and range of punishment indicated:
Melanie Renne Baker, 52, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, schedule 1.
Franklin Branch, 60, of Bonham: Harassment by person in a corrective/detention/civil commitment facility — enhanced.
Devion Latrell Brown, 20, of Bonham: Burglary of a habitation.
Edward Blake Brueggmeyer, 56, of Grand Prairie: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, schedule 1.
Ra Cooks Jr., 58, of Clarksville: Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Alec Sebastian C. Dickinson, 24, of Honey Grove: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, schedule 1.
Jackson Miller Faison, 24, of Whitewright: Possession of a controlled substance, schedule 2.
Edward Wayne Garcia, 36, of Dallas: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jim Houser, 47, of Whitesboro: Continuous violence against the family.
James Alan Nugent, 36, of Leonard: Burglary of a habitation — enhanced.
Brad Thacker, 49, Leonard: Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
The next regularly scheduled date for the Fannin County Grand Jury to meet is 9 a.m. Aug. 19.
