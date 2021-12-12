Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $936 million in local sales tax allocations this month, according to information from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office. That’s up 18.4% over December 2020, and represents sales made in October by businesses that report monthly, Hegar said.
October sales were a mixed bag for Lamar County’s taxing cities, with nearly half showing negative change compared to sales in October 2020. Roxton sales tax revenue took the biggest hit at $1,438.23, down 18.13% compared to October 2020. Year to date, however, Roxton’s collections, totaling $23,731.88, are up 6.38% compared to 2020.
Sun Valley’s allocation, at $3,779.44, is down 8.21% in the monthly comparison, but like Roxton, the year-to-date collection, at $48,496.93, is up 5.44% compared to 2020. Also down was Toco’s allocation. For October sales, the city received $1,918.34, down 3.65% compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date collections total $23,347.57, up 8.19% over 2020.
Deport was once again the leader in overall sales tax growth for the monthly comparison with October collections totaling $8,942.19, up 30.83% over October 2020. The city also leads in year-to-date sales tax revenue growth. That revenue totaled $83,546.76, which is up 41.39% compared to last year.
Blossom also saw strong sales tax revenue growth for October, up 22.62% over October 2020 to $11,311.67. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue totaled $138,551.58, up 6.77% over 2020. Reno’s sales tax allocation also is up to $30,292.57. That’s up 4.44% over October 2020, and pushes the year-to-date total to $375,045.85, up 18.56% over 2020.
Paris receives the largest allocation in Lamar County, totaling $864,300.13 for October, up just 1.49% over October 2020. For the year, Paris’ sales tax revenue totals more than $11.04 million, up more than $1 million, or 11.03%, over 2020’s collections.
This month’s sales tax allocation for Lamar County itself at $361,911.78 is up, coming in 6.48% higher than the same month last year. For the year, the county’s allocations are up 11.65% over last year at more than $4.52 million.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections for the month were up 15.67% to $32,264.61. Year-to-date sales tax revenue for the county is down 1.08%, coming in at $396,204.13. Delta County’s sales tax revenue is up a whopping 479.26% to $59,988.63 for the month. For the year, the county is up 65.59% to $205,682.37. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month also increased, up 10.28% to $148,011.22. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 19.63% to more than $1.74 million.
County seats saw sales tax revenue growth for the period, with Clarksville’s up 16.77% to $42,141.46, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 26.5% at $607,620.31, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 10.15% to $207,990.40, for a year-over-year growth of 12.37% to more than $2.57 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 10.39% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $15,65.36. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 15.73% to $198,107.42.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue for October less than in October 2020 at $7,750.78, down 3.76%. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 37% at $103,568.89, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 83.96% to $8,726.18 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 27.03% to $78,094.21.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were down 47.87% at $21,137.46. Year over year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 6.53% at $388,554.58.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period is down 22.8% at $503.85. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 10.33% at $7,952.84.
