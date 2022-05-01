North Lamar High School senior Katie Keele, 18, will head to college in the fall a little better off financially than she was before Friday.
On that day, she became the recipient of a Marine Corps League scholarship that honors the late Marine Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins who was killed in 2009 in an IED blast in Afghanistan.
Keele said she first heard of the scholarship when assistant principal Patrick Fuller spoke in her English class about it.
“One of the requirements was a family member who served in the military,” she said. “My dad was in the Army.”
She said she knew Hoskins’ name because her mother was friends with Hoskins’ mother.
“I went home and talked to my mother,” Keele said. “I wrote the essay and my mom read it and helped me refine it.”
She said the words of her essay that caught the eyes of the judges came from some of the things that she had heard from her mom and Michelle Widner, Hoskins’ mom, and research.
“The medals I looked up to find out about them and the dates,” she said.
Richard Smith, of the league, presented the scholarship to Keele in the library at North Lamar High School where she is a senior, and in the FFA and a cheerleader.
“We take the essays and go over them and our membership selects the best essay,” Smith said. “You could tell she did a lot of research and a lot of feeling went into it.”
The league started giving out the scholarship in 2018 to both honor a fallen fellow Marine and to give back to the community Hoskins loved, Smith said.
“It is something our detachment has done to honor him and to make the public realize these are your people that go out and could pay the ultimate sacrifice,” Smith said.
Fuller went to school at North Lamar with Hoskins.
“He was a grade behind me,” Fuller said, “We were on the football team together and hung out together outside of school.”
Fuller remembers Hoskins as a good friend who would stand up to any injustice he came across.
“He stood up for other kids,” Fuller said. “If he saw something like bullying, he would step in and put a stop to it.”
Keele is set to attend the University of Texas-Tyler in the fall where she plans to major in nursing, she said.
She recalled the time her dad was injured and the care and kindness of his nurses.
“They were so caring and not stoned-faced and just doing a job,” she said. “That moved me that they were so caring. I had thought about a medical career in some aspect, but seeing the nurses gave me direction.”
