The Chisum ISD Board of Trustees directed Superintendent Tommy Chalaire to three fund balance projects at Monday night’s meeting and approved the district’s financial integrity rating from the state.
This year, the district received a score of 88 on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
“We usually get an ‘A,’” Chalaire said, but because this rating is based on the 2018-19 data, it includes the consolidation with Roxton, which affected the score. “We got a good rating, though. ‘B’ is above standard.”
In 2018-19, the district was in the process of consolidation with Roxton ISD, which had to dissolve due to financial insolvency. The district’s lowest scores on the report come from long-term liabilities to total assets for the district sufficient to support long-term solvency, where they scored six out of 10; debt service coverage ratio, where they scored four out of 10; and administrative cost ratio, where they got eight out of 10. Everything else received full marks.
Now that the board has approved it’s 2020-2021 budget, the district has turned its hand to other projects.
Typically after finishing the budget, the board will assign projects to some remaining fund balance monies to avoid recapture by the state, Chalaire said, and presented board members with the following options: fencing around the softball and baseball fields, an new ag trailer, a digital sign for the district, a concession stand and new bathrooms for the softball field or even closing up the spacing under the seats of the football stadium.
“I was hoping to get some prioritization on these projects,” Chalaire told the board.
He said the ag classes and clubs are preparing for the spring projects, since the major shows including Houston and San Antonio plan to move ahead as usual in the spring.
“The ag trailer would get immediate use,” Chalaire said.
The spacing under the seats at Mustang Stadium have always worried him, he said.
“I’ve always envisioned a little kid getting down there and falling,” Chalaire said.
Closing up the spacing under the seats would have the added benefit of trash not falling under the stadium, he said, making it easier for the maintenance crew.
Board president Travis Ball said the district has “nice, new facilities,” and it would be nice if the district had a new sign. The district could also sell sponsorships if they got a new sign, Chalaire pointed out.
The board agreed to new signage, which they would pursue through Daktronics, closing up the spacing under the bleacher seats and the new ag trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.