Before a packed gymnasium and an overflow crowd in the auditorium, 167 North Lamar High School graduates completed a chapter in their lives and moved on to new challenges Saturday night amid a sea of blue and gold.
Student Council President Macy Richardson congratulated 2021 graduates and welcomed their families and friends to celebrate the occasion.
“I know that we as a class will cherish the memories we have made and the friendships we have formed,” Richardson said. “It is my hope that we will greet the future with anticipation and never forget our roots and the people that have motivated and inspired us in our journey thus far.”
Superintendent Kelli Stewart introduced salutatorian Donato Curvino and valedictorian Madison Winter before each gave their respective addresses. Both members of the North Lamar Panther Band, Curvino will attend Texas A&M University - College Station to major in engineering, and Winter will attend the University of North Texas to major in biology and human health.
“As we close this chapter of our lives, we open another,” Curvino said in his salutatory address. “We have accomplished so much in our four years, and we will continue to do great things in the future. As long as we do that, nothing will be able to stop us from pursuing our dreams, not even another pandemic.”
In her valedictory address, Winter noted how quickly time passes — from shedding tears in kindergarten to walking across the stage for graduation. She reminded her classmates that success is not achieved overnight, and it’s OK to fail if you put into motion a new goal with plans to attain success. Although she acknowledged the importance of success and money, Winter stressed that time spent in relaxation is equally as important.
“Time is more valuable than money,” Winter quoted the late self-improvement guru Jim Rohn as saying. “You can get more money, but you can’t get more time.”
Bidding her classmates farewell, she said even though the future may be a bit scary, it’s exciting because there’s much more to life after high school.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2021,” Winter said. “I wish you all a life of happiness and prosperity. And as the cliche goes, this is only the beginning.”
After the top-ranked graduates spoke, the audience observed a moment of silence in memory of deceased classmates Lane Glenn Jaynes and Kenneth Carson before Principal Mark Keith presented the class to the superintendent for certification of graduation and the awarding of diplomas.
Program participants included Alex Nava, who led the pledge to the American flag, Ashley Trenchard, who gave the invocation and Sophie Carl the benediction. Ella Amis, Meredith Puckett and Brian Slater led the audience in the singing of the school song while a recording of “The Star Spangled Banner” by the high school choir paid tribute to the United States immediately following the processional.
Of the 167 graduates, 61 are Texas Scholars who took a more rigorous curriculum than what is required of Texas secondary students and 10 have joined the ranks of the U.S. Military.
In addition to Winter and Curvino, honor graduates include Ashley Trenchard, Sophie Carl, Emma Doyal, Maggi Burton, Melodie Huesca, Addison Exum, Emma Fowler, Noel Rainey, Wesley Crites, Meredith Puckett, Madison Semanek, Brain Slater, Bridgitte Collard, Sarah Carl and Kevin Dyck.
