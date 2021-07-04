Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced a 70-year-old Paris man on Thursday to 40 years in prison on driving while intoxicated charges. He will spend a minimum 10 years confinement before being eligible for parole.
Robert Earl Dangerfield pleaded guilty before Tidwell on June 18 on enhanced charges resulting from an April 2020 incident in Blossom. Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young prosecuted the case and local attorney David Turner represented the defendant as a court-appointed attorney.
“This was his fifth DWI,” Young said. “He went to prison in 2003 and again in 2009 for felony DWIs.”
Young said Dangerfield almost ran over a young woman on Highway 82 in Blossom who was driving with her mother on her learner’s permit.
“He went into a ditch, got stuck and continued to try to get out of the ditch even after the trooper arrived and was telling him to stop,” Young said. “He fell down in the ditch getting out of the car and could barely do any field sobriety tests due to intoxication.”
An empty bottle of vodka was found in his truck and vodka/lemonade in a cup in the console, Young said.
His blood alcohol results were .255%. In Texas, a person is considered intoxicated when blood alcohol concentration reaches .08%.
