BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council named a municipal judge, a city attorney, received information about a United Way library and heard from a representative from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office about crime prevention cameras at a Thursday meeting.
The council unanimously approved contracts with former Justice of the Peace Cindy Ruthart for services as a municipal judge at a cost of $200 an appearance, and with David Hamilton as municipal and city attorney at $200 an hour.
Sgt. Josh Crawford with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office brought information about cameras the sheriff would like to see installed in communities around the county to assist in crime prevention. The cameras would detect vehicle travel to be used as a tool to solve crimes.
“The sheriff is asking that you purchase two of these block cameras,” Crawford said, explaining that each costs $2,500 yearly to allow officers throughout the county to be able to access them at any time. “They capture license plates as vehicles pass and enters information into a database.”
Councilor Charlotte Burge brought news about the Lamar County United Way bringing a library drop-off location to be placed under the gazebo in the community park beginning in August for children to check out books on the honor system.
“We are hoping that this will be very successful because we know there are lots of children who do not have access to a public library since so many like ours closed because of Covid,” Burge said.
Earlier during the first of two public hearings on proposed ordinance updates, no one spoke on proposed ordinances dealing with nuisance ordinances dealing with dogs and livestock, buildings, noise and junked or abandoned vehicles. A second public hearing and probably action is expected at an Aug. 2 meeting.
