With a new state designation as a Covid-19 vaccine hub, the Paris-Lamar County Health District this week is receiving 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to qualifying Texans on the county’s waiting list.
“I received a call regarding the health district becoming a hub for Lamar County. It is still in process, but it will allow us to get a much higher allocation of vaccine hopefully on a weekly basis,” said Gina Prestridge, Paris-Lamar County Health District executive director, on Monday. “We will be receiving 1,000 doses today, and the call center is up and running making appointments for this Friday at the Love Civic Center.”
Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call the health district or re-register online because it could delay their call. Residents who are registered are asked to keep their phone close by as the call center will make one attempt to reach someone before moving on down the list.
Anyone seeking to register for a vaccine may call the call center between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167, or may sign up at anytime online by visiting form.jotform.com/210164434756151. Texans qualifying for a vaccine include frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection.
Also receiving 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine is Paris Regional Medical Center, according to the state’s weekly allocation list. Distributions are determined by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, and allocations are announced weekly on Monday. Texas is now in its ninth week of vaccine rollout.
Texoma Medical Center in Bonham also received state hub designation and for the third consecutive week will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Another 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine is being shipped to Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Bonham, according to the state’s list.
Also receiving vaccines this week is the Texas Department of State Health Services in Clarksville. It is scheduled to receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
