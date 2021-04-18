Chisum High School students took home the district title in UIL academic competition with 581 points.
“Despite the many obstacles and hardships along the way in a pandemic year, CHS earned the title of District Champs on Friday, March 26,” Principal Clint Miller said. “We accumulated 581 points and have several students advancing to regional competition in Nacogdoches on April 17.”
As of the print deadline, the regional results aren’t available, but for district competition, the Chisum students who placed at district competition are as follows:
In accounting, Luke Fetke took home third; in computer applications, Jordan Leverett took home first; Fetke took home third in computer science; Haylie Boyd took home first in copy editing; in editorial writing, Kaci Williams won second and Veronica Froese placed third; in feature writing, Summer Newsome placed first and Lindsey Young won second; Evan Braziel too home second in headline writing; Joseph Sanders won third in informative speaking, while Lindsay Mead placed fourth and will be and alternate; Evan and Hayden Braziel placed first and second, respectively, in the Lincoln-Douglas debate; America Munoz placed fourth in literary criticism; in news writing, Grace Preston placed first, Young placed second and Chesney Dawes won third; Chisum swept number sense, with Olivia Hostetler in first, Harmony March in second, Jeff Hurse in third and Harley Cochran in fourth; the Chisum One Act Play team tied for first; Evan Braziel placed first in persuasive speaking, while Boyd won second; Boyd placed first in poetry interpretation and Brooke Bridges placed third; Hannah Ford won first place in prose interpretation; Kristen Young won first in ready writing; in science, Katie Parsons took home first, while Evan Braziel took home third; Case Chalaire took home first in social studies; the Chisum speech team placed second; and Jacob Peralta placed first in spelling and Payden Erwin third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.