Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a three part series.
Of the thirteen counties served by the North Texas Food Bank, Lamar County suffers the most from food insecurity, with a record 23% or 11,440 people lacking reliable access to adequate amounts of food. Food insecurity can range from rationing to having empty cupboards, Feeding America reports.
Compare Lamar County’s 23% to the national average of 10.3%, and the true gravity of the problem is revealed. People who struggle with food insecurity will experience mental, emotional and physical ramifications. Whether it’s the concern of having food on the table or the health implications, hunger and health are deeply connected, according to Feeding America.
People who are food insecure are more likely to be affected by diet-sensitive chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Food insecurity also affects children, impacting their physical and mental health, academic achievement and future economic options. It can also result in delayed development for young children and greater risk of chronic illnesses and behavioral problems.
“If my household was food insecure, the hardest thing for me to do would be to walk through that door. That takes a lot of courage,” Downtown Food Pantry Operations Director Chuck Burton said.
“We all know what it feels like to be hungry, like literally I need food in my stomach. Now stretch that out past one meal. The mental toll that can take, the emotional toll that can take. We can all relate to it. But most of us don’t have a worry. When we’re hungry, it’s about what can I have. But there are people who are limited to only what’s in the house. There’s not the luxury of cravings being met,” Downtown Food Pantry Executive Director Allan Hubbard said.
Salvation Army Majors Guy and Delores Watts reported an uptick in bread line attendees with rising costs for food and gas. Rising prices contribute to food insecurity, which affects senior citizens in particular, Guy Watts said.
“Seniors, even without inflation, a lot of times they already have to decide between, do I get my medicine, or do I buy food? So a lot of times they will go ahead and get their medicine and they’ll just do without as much food, or really do without the food that they really need. And a lot of them are on medication that they need to eat a full and complete diet. They can’t just grab a pack of peanut butter crackers. That’s just not gonna do it. But now with prices being higher, that has just really made it even worse,” Guy Watts said.
It’s also hard for individuals with certain dietary needs, such as those who have gluten intolerances or diabetes. However, the individuals are grateful for the food, particularly sweets like cheesecake, which they might not be able to get as often.
The staggering implications emphasize the county’s need for food programs, Hubbard reports. However, with the amount of programming in place to help with food security, “no one in Lamar County has to go hungry,” he said.
In addition to the Downtown Food Pantry, residents can attend the Salvation Army breadline, receive food boxes from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, visit mini food pantries around town, or go to satellite pantries in other cities in the county.
“And because that’s 13% higher, how great is our community that the businesses donate this food to the Salvation Army, and we in turn are able to give that to the people right here who need it. I mean, that’s amazing…We have community people who are interested in their neighbors, and we are so grateful for that, that we can fill up the people’s stomachs so they can eat,” Delores Watts said.
