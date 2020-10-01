Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church parish recently welcomed Sister Inocencia Olmeda Borges, OP, newest member of the local congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Our Lady of Fatima. Known to parishioners as Sister Innocence, she joins two other sisters from her congregation, Sr. Dolores Rodriguez and Sr. Stephanie Santos (novice), who have served the parish for the past two years.
“We want to contribute to the new evangelization and sanctification of families,” Sr. Innocence said. “As Dominicans, we want to share the love of God with our testimony of life as religious and preach to everyone that Jesus is the meaning and joy of our life.”
Sr. Innocence will serve the parish as coordinator of pastoral care of families.
According to Sr. Dolores Rodriguez, local prioress, the Dominican Sisters of Fatima are a religious congregation founded in Puerto Rico in 1949 by Mother Dominga Guzman, OP. Their apostolate of reaching out to families is based on Dominican spirituality which reflects the missionary work of St. Dominic, founder of the Order of Preachers (often called Dominicans), who humbly dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel.
“Our spirituality is also guided by the message of Our Lady of Fatima: Prayer and sacrifice for the salvation of souls, priests, the Church, and world peace,” she said.
The congregation in Puerto Rico maintains a missionary presence in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and the United States.
