Our Lady of Victory Parish has welcomed two new priests to the community.
Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler recently announced the appointment of the Rev. Gavin Vaverek as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the Rev. Raymundo Garcia as parochial vicar. The appointments were effective July 1.
Father Gavin is a native of San Marcos and the oldest of seven siblings. He came to East Texas as an engineer in 1981 working as an engineer for Eastman Kodak for four years. He then entered the seminary and was ordained in 1990 to serve in East Texas. He served in Nacogdoches, Henderson, Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and most recently Wills Point.
Father Gavin has served in many leadership positions in the Diocese of Tyler, assisting the bishop with administrative and pastoral work. He studied church law and received his license from Catholic University of America in 1995.
Father Raymundo is originally from Neutla, Guanajuato, Mexico. He entered the Apostolic School (seminary) at age 12, where he lived with the Franciscan Brothers and completed his schooling through high school. He then lived with the Franciscans for one year as a novice to become a religious Franciscan Brother.
Father Raymundo was a Franciscan Brother for four years and went on to study philosophy with the Franciscans in El Paso. He gained pastoral experience over the next year, decided to leave the Franciscan order and entered the seminary where he studied Theology from 1969 to 1973. In 1974, he was ordained in the Diocese of Celaya, Mexico, where he served for 27 years.
Father Raymundo has been in the Diocese of Tyler for 19 years. He served in Nacogdoches, Athens, Malakoff, Gun Barrel City, and most recently in Lufkin. For the past 15 years, he has served as the Diocesan coordinator for the Marian Guadalupano Ministry.
The priests are beginning to get acquainted with the Paris community.
“I am very glad to be in Paris. The people have been very welcoming both in the parish and in the broader community. I look forward to seeing how we can continue to grow in sharing the love of Jesus in our county,” Vaverek said.
