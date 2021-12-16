Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, the current Texas House representative from District 1, and a former teacher and school administrator in Northeast Texas, filed to seek reelection on Nov. 22. He is in his fourth term in the office.
Raised in Red River County, VanDeaver was an educator/administrator with a doctorate in educational administration for 32 years before running against and defeating the seated representative in 2014.
When asked what he thought were the primary accomplishments he achieved during the last legislative session, VanDeaver pointed to his work on the passage of “several conservative reforms that protect our borders, our elections, our unborn children, our schools, our small businesses, our churches, our firearms and our rural way of life.”
“Among other victories, I helped pass a fiscally conservative budget that included dedicating an unprecedented $2.8 billion state dollars to personnel, operations and barriers along the border, as well as co-authored legislation to protect our elections from future fraud and ban abortions,” he said. “Further, I co-authored legislation to expand rural broadband, protect small businesses, ensure our second amendment rights and lower property taxes. I am proud to have been a part of the most conservative sessions our state has ever had.”
Looking forward, VanDeaver said his goals in the coming session are to “secure [the state’s] power grid, lower property taxes, strengthen rural broadband and infrastructure and address issues with rural schools and healthcare, all of which I supported, but many of these important bills died in the Senate.”
“While we made historic progress in many conservative areas, there is still much left to accomplish for Northeast Texans,” he said. “I believe that we still need to address securing the border even further, ensuring the integrity of our elections, protecting innocent unborn babies and banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates. I also hope to continue leading an office that goes above and beyond to provide each and every resident, regardless of their support of me or not, with the best constituent services in the legislature.
“Unfortunately, rural Texas is shrinking, losing not only population, but vital economic and educational institutions, health care and transportation infrastructure,” said VanDeaver, when asked about the challenges of the state’s recent redistricting efforts. “The redistricting process meant reshaping rural districts into even bigger geographic areas, decreasing the representation of rural Texans and the issues that affect them at the legislature. I believe that, for now, our district is stable and will have good representation for the next 10 years, but if we have to go back to the drawing board, I will fight for Northeast Texas to stay intact so that our values and needs continue to be represented at the state level.
“The Texans of House District 1 want to stop illegal immigration, restore faith in the ballot box and lead the fight on protecting unborn babies, and I look forward to continuing that important work.”
VanDeaver and wife, Pamela, have two daughters.
“I also have two granddaughters and a grandson arriving in January, and I am an active cattleman with deep roots across Northeast Texas,” he said. “I serve on the highly-sought after House Committees on Appropriations and Public Education, and was recently appointed to the Commission on Community College Finance. I am proud to serve the communities I have been in my whole life and hope to continue serving my constituents with honesty, integrity, kindness and faith.”
To contact Rep. Gary VanDeaver, send letters to P.O. Box 2910, Austin, TX; call 512-710-0692; or email house.texas.gov/members.
