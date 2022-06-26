Since its launch in March, the new Yugo Fusion Sushi Truck has taken off, with numerous people coming out to try its cooked sushi combinations at its current location in the First United Methodist Church parking lot.
The truck features different combinations, ranging from its popular Surf’s Up to its Philly cheesesteak sushi rolls. To overcome fears about getting sushi from a food truck, chef and owner Brian Boyer only uses cooked fish and meat in his creations. With 20 years of culinary experience, Boyer is pursuing a dream of 15 years to open his own food truck.
He chose sushi because no one else in town does anything like it, he said. There are plenty of taco and barbecue trucks, but no one has really heard of eating sushi from one, he added.
“My main thing was that I wanted to offer something different… I wanted something different, and Paris needs something different, so that’s why I went the way that I did,” Boyer said.
However, his unique approach to the Paris food industry goes beyond introducing sushi to the food truck market. He has also created various sushi roll medleys, some including Philly cheesesteak, others including Southwest Chicken. To be classified as sushi, all a food item needs is rice wrapped in nori. Practically anything can be stuffed inside it.
“If somebody comes up and they’re like, oh I don’t like that or I don’t eat sushi, I’m like, try this. Like Paul Allen from the Chamber (of Commerce). He literally said, ‘Oh, I don’t eat sushi. I don’t like sushi. I don’t like fish.’ I said, you need to try the Philly, and he got the Philly, and he loved it,” Boyer said.
Of his meal options, his favorite to make is the Surf’s Up roll. It’s composed of crab, fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, green onions, sweet chili sauce and spicy mayonnaise. He’s also made his own chicken nachos on wonton chips. Others seem to like the food too, Boyer said.
Originally introduced to sushi when he went to culinary school in California, he got hooked. Though at first he only tried food that had been thoroughly cooked, now he will try virtually anything, Boyer said.
“I just remember back when I moved out to California for school, I was terrified to try sushi as well, even in a restaurant. And so, once I got over the fear of, ‘it’s not all raw,’ and I could slowly start with something that’s cooked, fried shrimp or fried chicken or whatever is it, then I slowly started trying other things, and there’s very few things that I won’t eat in sushi,” he said.
It took a bit of a miracle to make his dream a reality. In his free time, Boyer leads a college-aged Bible study. At the study one night, one of the participants worked for someone with a truck for rent. Instead of paying the $100,000 cost of buying a truck upfront, he rented it for the first month he used it. The truck even had all of the licensing and equipment already available, he said.
The truck has picked up steam in the community, growing a bit of a following. With over 1,400 followers on Facebook, Boyer keeps locals apprised of his location and any updates. He also runs his truck at events like the Reno Summer Celebration and the 903 Sunsets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.