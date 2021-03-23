Lamar County commissioners on Monday extended the novel coronavirus disaster declaration for another 60 days and moved forward with plans to sell $4.5 million in certificates of obligation to buy equipment and material for work on county roads and to repair county buildings.
Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount asked for the disaster declaration extension although the governor has opened Texas for business and Covid-19 cases are as low as they have been in a year.
“We just got over with spring break, and there is talk about a surge of cases,” Blount said. “The city is requesting an extension to keep their testing center open at Paris Junior College through at least April, and the hospital has requested that its state-supported nursing staff stay a little while longer.”
Commissioners are expected to sell the $4.5 million in certificates of obligation at an April 26 meeting. But first financial advisor Mark McLiney of Samco Capital Markets is to work with auditor Kayla Hall to gather information for a bond rating.
“I am going to estimate that it is going to be in the AA range, the second highest bond rating category,” McLiney said in a video conference call. “It should set us up for very good bids when it comes time to receive bids from about five or six bidders who will come from throughout the country.”
McLiney noted interest rates on bonds has increased roughly 1% since the November election, mainly because of a belief that the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package will be inflationary and generate too much of an economic boon, causing the investing world to drive up interest rates in an effort to slow down the economy.
“I would project because we are at a 10-year maximum maturity, we’ll still borrow at sub 2%,” McLiney said. “If the court accepts the lowest bid, funds will be in the bank about 30 days later.”
Commissioners voted 3-2 to receive bids at 10 a.m. April 26 with Ronnie Bass, Kevin Anderson and Alan Skidmore voting in favor, and County Judge Brandon Bell and Lonnie Layton opposed.
The court also gave approval for a Clydesdale Petting Zoo, compliments of the Paris Downtown Association, to be located in the north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27. Coach rides will be provided with information about how to sign up coming at a later date, Downtown Association spokesperson Glee Emitte said.
In other action, the court approved an $8,000 grant match for approximately $160,000 in dispatch consoles at the Sheriff’s Department; voted to let bids for a tire excavator expected to cost about $250,000; and appointed Camey Boyer as county treasurer to fill an opening left by the retirement of Nicki Bridgers.
The court also acknowledged the receipt of unexpected revenue and budgeted that revenue to include $30,000 in reimbursement from Mockingbird Solar Center for consulting fees, $840 for Healthy County Employer Rewards, $7,044 in insurance proceeds for a sheriff department vehicle, $64,372 for Covid-related expenses, $9,599 for expenses incurred under an interlocal agreement with the City of Dallas, $1,289 from a Homeland Security grant, $4,537.21 for sheriff department travel/training expenses and $742.52 each for travel/training for county constables and the county/district attorney’s investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.