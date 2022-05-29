This past semester the students in my freshman-level biology for science majors course edited the genes of E.coli bacteria.
They used a specifically designed CRISPR-Cas9 with a guide RNA that took the DNA cutting CRISPR to the proper gene inside the bacteria.
This was a knockout lab, where students knockout or silence a functioning gene and then analyze the results.
The brilliance of the lab is that students can easily visualize their results
Seeing is believing on occasion in science.
The E. coli bacteria were grown on a medium containing a specific disaccharide sugar called X-Gal that was first synthesized in the lab in 1964.
X-Gal mimics the disaccharide sugar lactose, common in milk.
X-Gal has been used for many years now to visually detect the activity of enzymes that digest disaccharide sugars like lactose.
Chemically, X-Gal is simply a galactose sugar linked to an indole. When an enzyme breaks the X-Gal up, it releases those indoles, and they join with each other and form indigo, which is blue to our eyes.
Typical E. coli have a gene in them called lacZ that codes for the enzyme called – galactosidase.
This enzyme breaks down disaccharide sugars like lactose but can also digest analogs like X-Gal.
So, when the lacZ gene is functional, it codes for the – galactosidase enzyme, and the growing E. coli colonies appear blue because the enzyme cuts up the X-Gal sugar. If students successfully used CRISPR to edit the E. coli and “knockout” the lacZ gene, they have effectively killed the production of – galactosidase.
Colonies of edited bacteria will appear off-white in color since they can no longer break down the X-Gal present in the media they are growing on.
A lab such as this can teach students about many topics in biology. It can be modified to fit the curriculum from junior high science to graduate school.
It also demonstrates the insane growth in gene editing.
It was only a decade ago, in 2012, when Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier showed that CRISPR-Cas9 could be programmed with a guide RNA to edit DNA.
Today hundreds of thousands of scientific articles have been published that use CRISPR.
The discovery already earned the Nobel Prize in 2020.
It will undoubtedly go down in human history as one of the most significant advancements of humankind.
The cracking of the genetic code itself in the 1960s ranks higher, in my opinion.
Still, the ability to edit that code with accuracy is right there with it on the scale of top discoveries.
Gene editing can save us from starvation on a warming and overpopulating planet, cure diseases once thought incurable, and revolutionize many industries.
It can also be used to cause harm, which worries me some, judging from our past. What we do with this power will be up to us.
Our greed and inability to comprehend that we are all one species on one tiny blue spec in the universe might be our undoing.
Science can be our candle in the darkness or our weapon of mass destruction. I hope our societies use it as our candle.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Sunday.
