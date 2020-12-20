Sometime earlier this decade, after ex-Mayor Vincent Lum was elected, the City of Bogata switched up their election process.
“The City of Bogata is in a very dangerous way,” Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loften said at Monday’s city council meeting.
Instead of having an election every year, with half of the positions up for re-election one year and the rest the next, the city started running their elections every other year, with all of them up for election at the same time, which goes against the Texas Local Government Code. Residents and council members discussed how to get back in compliance with the code Monday evening.
According to state election laws, Sec. 23.026, a regular term of office, part (b), “In lieu of one-year terms of office, the governing body may provide by ordinance for two-year staggered terms of office for the mayor and aldermen.”
He would prefer to have everyone up for election in May, Loften said. His suggestion at Monday’s city council meeting was to have places 1, 3 and 5 set for a year term this upcoming election only, and places 2, 4 and the mayoral seat up for a two-year term, to get everything back to staggered terms on the council, which would put the city in compliance with the code.
Former city councilwoman Glenda Martin piped up at the meeting, saying she would like to get rid of the “places” designation.
“Previously, the people running did not run for places,” she said. “The top three in the election won. Nobody ran for specific seats, and that was better for the whole town.”
As it stands right now, two of the places on the city council have been appointed in the last four months, and the mayoral seat has been vacated from the short meeting in August. Loften said that while he wanted to keep some governing experience on the council going forward — part of the purpose of having staggered elections, so at least half of the council has experience and background on how to conduct city affairs — he supported having every position up for election in May.
“We have had a lot of people appointed to this council,” he said. “At this point, there have been so many people appointed it is time the citizens had their say.”
Several people pointed out that they needed clarification of what went wrong with city elections and when, as well as more time to consider the best way forward for the city. Loften asked City Attorney Jay Garrett if the city could wait a month, who replied it could.
The council moved to table the decision to call a May election until January.
