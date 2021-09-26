CLARKSVILLE – Red River County commissioners will consider approving a county plan for paid quarantine leave for firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians as called for by HB 2073 that was passed in a Texas Legislature bipartisan vote in June.
The commissioners will discuss the quarantine leave and other matters when they meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the Red River County Annex at 200 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville.
The commissioners will consider buying a chest compression system for $15,960 using funds from the American Rescue Act Plan.
Also up for discussion will be approving Commission Donnie Gentry’s request to buy a semi-truck. The Precinct 1 commissioner also wants to sell some of his precinct’s equipment.
Commissioners will also consider an order designating the day of the week the court will meet. Commissioners will also vote whether or not to move the scheduled Oct. 11 meeting to Oct. 12 because of the Columbus Day holiday.
