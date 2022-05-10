Seventy-six Paris ISD students competed in the global issues competition in April.
The following students placed at the state competition and will advance to the International Conference in Boston in June.
In the team Global Issues Problem Solving, four teams will advance to the International Conference. In the Senior Division, the team of Davis Green, Hana Syed, Ava Hutchings and Kendra Bills placed fourth and won the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division. The Senior Division is coached by Jill Stone and Brent Wilburn. In the Middle Division, the team of Kitty Mathieu, Amy Rodriguez, Viktoria Lippincott and Luke Lassiter placed fourth. The team of Abigail Harper, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons and Caroline Gillem placed second and won the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division.
The team of Cate Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame, Mackenzie Besteman and Hannah Newberry placed first. The Middle Division teams are coached by Jill Stone, Brent Wilburn and Eva Dickey.
Also receiving awards at this year’s State Future Problem competition were Paris High School Scenario Writers Davis Green, Grace Moore, Sophia Hamer, Hana Syed, Anna Lehenbauer; Paris Junior High Scenario Writers Akshay Bacharanianda, Hannah Cunningham and Caroline Gillem. Hamer’s storyboard won Most Creative Storyboard in her division. Green and Bacharanianda will represent Texas at the International Competition.
