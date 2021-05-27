MAY 25 to MAY 27
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 25
9:19 to 9”27 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:20 to 3:30 p.m., 3024 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
May 25
12:16 to 12:31 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:03 to 6:37 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:52 to 8:57 p.m., 2810
Clark Lane.
9:38 to 9:38 p.m., 3630 W. Houston St.
May 26
5:55 to 6:03 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.
11:39 to 11:52 p.m., 1160 35th St. NE.
May 27
1:10 to 1:26 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
2:07 to 2:20 a.m., 765 42nd St. SW.
Public Service
May 25
12:10 to 12:27 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
7:43 to 7:55 p.m., 937 23rd St. Se.
Out of Service
May 25
4:34 to 4:58 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
