Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties for the week starting Dec. 19, 2022.
These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, make crossover closures, and place bonded concrete surfacing.
FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.
CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.
BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install sidewalk.
FM 411, FM 1159, FM 1699, FM 2283, US 82 and US 37, Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.
FM 1499, FM 906, FM 2820, FM 79, FM 1510, US 271 North, and FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove debris from recent storm damage.
