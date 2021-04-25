Paris City Council is expected to look at the city’s fence regulation ordinance when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., a topic requested by Mayor Steve Clifford after several people spoke about possible inconsistencies in enforcement at an April 12 meeting.
The council also is to continue a public hearing and is expected to act on a zoning change request from one-family dwelling to an office district in the 800 block of 38th SE Street in the Morningside edition as well as conduct a public hearing on a request from a commercial to one-family district at 1049 7th NW St.
An executive session is on the agenda to discuss a possible incentive to a business prospect described as Project Fast Track.
