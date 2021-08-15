Children, adults and teens darted from hole to hole in downtown Paris on Friday and Saturday, shrieking in excitement over holes in one or laughing over double and triple bogeys.
Downtown Paris has hosted the annual golfing event since 2019, and organizers had hoped to make this year better than ever. One dollar of each $5 ticket went to support the Downtown Food Pantry. All profits cleared from the event are donated.
“We took the past two years, any money that we had extra after we cleared our event, besides the $1, we just stick all that in the fund. So we definitely give $1 to the food pantry, but after we pay for the thing, if there’s $40, $50 or $60 left, we throw that in there too because this is not about us making money. It’s about us being able to be a good neighbor and get people to come downtown,” said Cheri Bedford, the main street coordinator.
Attendees seemed to love the event, some of them coming out for the second or third year in a row.
“I came because it was really fun last year. I love downtown, and it’s just something to get out and do. I’m just here for fun. Last year, (my favorite) was definitely South Main Iron,” attendee Lorelei McClain said.
Local businesses built each of the 18 mini-golf greens, each competing for a prized traveling trophy. Last year, South Main Iron won the cup for its modern-looking green, which featured double loops made from tire tracks. The winner is decided based on “the people’s choice,” a selection golfers make on their scorecards when they turn them in.
This year, South Main Iron brought out the same beloved track, hoping to maintain its hold on the cup as reigning champion.
“We’ve got a cool atmosphere because it kind of intertwines with the tires and the whole atmosphere of a power sports dealership in a big, old historic building. It’s neat. And putting it on in downtown and being able to be a part of it is just awesome,” spokesperson Ryan Whitaker said.
The green even has a story behind its unique design.
“It was three years ago that we built it. Zach Burns had just had a wreck on his dirtbike and was in a wheelchair for a long time. He only had one good working leg when we built it. He’s the one who actually designed the course for us and built it. His wife works with us, and he’s the one who came up with the idea. We knew we wanted to use motorcycle tires and have our theme along with it,” Whitaker said.
Each business had a different hole for the mini-golfers.
“We had 18 holes the first year, which was 2019, and all of them created their own special green. Each one is a little bit different. Some of them are easy; some of them are a little more challenging. We had people donate putters to make it easy. So we have all of our putters ready. The putters came from the Family Fun Center,” Bedford said.
Bedford also thanked volunteers for helping participate in the event.
Saturday golfing wrapped up after press time. The Paris News will publish the winners when the information is available.
